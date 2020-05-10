US govt to buy $US3bn worth of farm goods

5370537724001

President Donald Trump says the United States will next week begin purchasing $US3 billion ($A4.6 billion) worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and people are forced to food lines.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.