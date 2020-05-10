World

US govt to buy $US3bn worth of farm goods

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

President Donald Trump says the United States will next week begin purchasing $US3 billion ($A4.6 billion) worth of dairy, meat and produce from farmers as unemployment soars and people are forced to food lines.

"Starting early next week, at my order, the USA will be purchasing, from our Farmers, Ranchers & Specialty Crop Growers, 3 Billion Dollars worth of Dairy, Meat & Produce for Food Lines & Kitchens," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The US economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 per cent, government data showed on Friday.

Food banks have been running short on staples as hunger soars.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted supply chains, with farmers saying they have had to destroy their produce and euthanise pigs because processing facilities have shuttered.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,274,036 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 25,996 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1557 to 77,034.

