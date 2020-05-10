Italy’s daily death toll, new cases fall

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 194 against 243 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 1083 from 1327 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 stands at 30,395 on Saturday, the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.