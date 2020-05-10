French coronavirus death toll rises by 80

5370537724001

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France has risen by 80 to 26,310, the health ministry says, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243.

The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 56, or about 2.0 per cent, to 2812. That is less than half the peak of 7148 on April 8.