French coronavirus death toll rises by 80

By AAP Newswire

Protective face mask on a street in Paris - AAP

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France has risen by 80 to 26,310, the health ministry says, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243.

The ministry said the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 56, or about 2.0 per cent, to 2812. That is less than half the peak of 7148 on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with the coronavirus also fell, to 22,614 from 22,724, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall, and down 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292.

France will start lifting its almost two-month-old country-wide lockdown from Monday.

