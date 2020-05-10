World

Italian volunteer kidnapped in Kenya freed

By AAP Newswire

Silvia Romano - AAP

Officials in Italy say an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Saturday hailed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the Italian-based humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading centre of Chakama.

Conte tweeted: "Thanks to the men and women of the foreign intelligence services. Silvia, we're waiting for you in Italy!"

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who also announced Romano's liberation on Twitter, said, "The government never leaves anyone behind".

After her kidnapping, Romano ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to al-Shabab militants, according to Italian news reports.

