UK medic says contagion number below 1

World
UK medic says contagion number below 1By AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Britain's deputy chief medical officer says he is confident the coronavirus "R" number, a measure of the rate of contagion, was below 1 across the United Kingdom.
"I am confident that our R is less than 1 overall," Jonathan Van-Tam said at the government's daily news briefing on Saturday.
The R number, or effective reproduction number, measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.
An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth.
The coronavirus-linked death toll in the UK had risen to 31,587 on Saturday, an increase of 346 in a 24-hour period, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said at the news briefing.