French Resistance heroine Rol-Tanguy dies

By AAP Newswire

Francois Hollande awards Cecile Rol-Tanguy - AAP

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Cecile Rol-Tanguy, a central figure in the French Resistance, who died on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

"Respect and gratitude to this freedom fighter," Macron wrote on Twitter, and paid tribute to "one of the female faces of the French Resistance and the liberation of Paris".

Rol-Tanguy, who died on Friday in Monteaux aged 101, joined the French Resistance in 1940 when Nazi troops marched into Paris.

She and her husband, the trade unionist Henri Rol-Tanguy, ran an underground operation during the occupation, printing leaflets and reportedly hiding weapons in children's prams.

The couple were instrumental in the liberation of Paris from their underground headquarters in Place Denfert-Rochereau to the south of the city.

"On August 19, 1944, it was she who wrote down her husband's call for the uprising of the Parisians," the French presidential palace said in a statement.

Paris was liberated six days later on August 25, 1944, after four years under Nazi occupation.

A day later, Rol-Tanguy was the only woman to attend a reception organised by General Charles De Gaulle to thank the city's resistance leaders.

"As a figure of resistance and liberation, she is a great woman who leaves us on this symbolic day," said former French president Francois Hollande.

Rol-Tanguy was the recipient of the highest awards of the French state and continued to speak to school children about her experiences well into old age. Her husband Henri died in 2002.

