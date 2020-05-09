World

Mother’s Day hugs a no-no in New Zealand

By AAP Newswire

MOTHER'S DAY - AAP

1 of 1

Hugs and visits to mums across New Zealand have been banned this Mother's Day by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, seeking a final push from Kiwis to end the country's lockdown.

Sunday could be the final day of New Zealand's tough but effective lockdown, credited as one part of a world-leading response to the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Ms Ardern's government will plot a path back to something close to normality, meeting to decide a timetable for the removal of the social and business restrictions.

The prime minister has already released what level two restrictions will look like, including the re-opening of restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, cinemas and public facilities like museums and libraries.

Social restrictions could end immediately, with provisions for schools, business and personal movement more likely to be phased in.

Any decision will come too late for Kiwi mums to enjoy visits from sons and daughters not already in their household bubbles.

Ms Ardern has banned socialising outside of existing households, with few exceptions, and told Kiwis this week to "stick to the plan" ahead of Monday's review.

"I know it's Mother's Day this weekend and the urge to reach out will be strong," she said.

"But we remain at level three. And so if your mum is not in your bubble, then reach out over the phone or video.

"Send a wee local present, and make plans to catch up when it's safe to do so."

New Zealand has recorded just five new cases in the past five days.

While the bubble restrictions will be removed when New Zealand makes the jump, a ban on gatherings over 100 people will be retained.

"We are still requiring people to play it safe," Ms Ardern said.

"That means not having large gatherings, cramming people into your home, and dispensing of all of the advice we've had over this period of time.

"Yes, do catch up with your family, do catch up with your friends, but large gatherings are still a no-no."

Latest articles

News

A pie with a twist

A chicken Twisties pie has been created by the Finley Bakery after Echuca radio announcer Jordan Leovic made the wild suggestion last week. After seeing the advertisement for suggestions in the Southern Riverina News, Mr Leovic called bakery owner...

Daniel Hughes
News

Time to socialise

Children around the Southern Riverina were quick to take advantage of the relaxed social restrictions which started last Friday. Slepovers were back on the agenda after relaxed rules in NSW allowed visitation to other households. The social activity...

Daniel Hughes
News

Still worth celebrating

While 2020 is throwing up its challenges, in many ways it is special for Finley’s Vicki Smith and Helen Armstrong. For both it represents 15 years since they started their respective careers in Family Day Care under the guidance of Intereach...

Southern Riverina News

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Selected activities such as laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12 in Singapore as the country reduces coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire