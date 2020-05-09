World

Aide to US VP Pence has coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Katie Miller - AAP

1 of 1

US Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House says, making her the second person who works there known to test positive for the virus this week.

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide, said he was "not worried" about the virus spreading in the White House.

Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.

Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive on Friday, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president.

She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser. The White House had no immediate comment on whether Mr Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.

Katie Miller had tested negative on Thursday, a day before her positive result.

"This is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great," Trump said. "The tests are perfect but something can happen between a test where it's good and then something happens."

The positive test for the senior Pence aide came one day after White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of Trump's valets had tested positive for COVID-19.

Six people who had been in contact with Miller were scheduled to fly with Pence on Friday to Des Moines, Iowa, on Air Force Two. They were removed from the flight just before it took off, according to a senior administration official.

None of those people were exhibiting symptoms, but were asked to deplane so they could be tested "out of an abundance of caution," a senior administration official told reporters travelling with Pence. All six later tested negative, the White House said.

The official said staff in the West Wing are tested regularly but much of Pence's staff - which works next door in the Executive Office Building - are tested less frequently. Katie Miller was not on the plane and had not been scheduled to be on the trip.

Pence, who is tested on a regular basis, was tested on Friday.

Latest articles

Finance

JC Penney to file for bankruptcy: sources

US department store chain JC Penney will likely file for bankruptcy protection as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter say.

AAP Newswire
Finance

US unemployment rate skyrockets to 14.7%

More than 20 million US jobs were lost in April - the highest amount since the Great Depression.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Cynata gets approval for Covid-19 trial

Melbourne biotech company Cynata has received permission to see if its stem cell drug candidate helps seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Jailed Aussie tried to take own life: CHRI

A US-based activist group says British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has repeatedly tried to take her own life while detained in Iran.

AAP Newswire
World

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Selected activities such as laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12 in Singapore as the country reduces coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire