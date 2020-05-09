World

Virus lockdowns mute VE Day across Europe

By AAP Newswire

A sign outside a closed pub in Kingston - AAP

Europe has marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in low-key fashion because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions across the continent.

The big celebrations planned were either cancelled or dramatically scaled back and people across Europe were asked to mark the moment in private.

There were no mass gatherings, no hugging or kissing but the day of liberation was commemorated from Belfast to Berlin.

For the few surviving World War II veterans, many living in nursing homes under virus lockdowns, it has been a particularly difficult time.

Across the UK, people got into the spirit of V-E Day, designated this year as a public holiday.

Many dressed up in 1940s attire, while bunting was displayed outside homes, including at 10 Downing Street in London that houses the prime minister's office. People were encouraged to go out onto their doorsteps to sing Vera Lynn's iconic wartime anthem We'll Meet Again - which has added resonance now as families and friends are separated by coronavirus lockdowns.

People gathered in a socially distanced way on the hills of London to marvel at the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows. The nine planes flew in formation above the River Thames and let loose their red, white and blue smoke to mark the colors of the Union Jack.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who lit a candle on Thursday by the grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey in remembrance of those who gave their lives, wrote to veterans, describing them as "the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived".

The "Victory in Europe" speech by Britain's wartime prime minister Winston Churchill was broadcast on television.

The Queen Elizabeth II, at 94 a World War II veteran herself, was set to address the public at 9pm, the exact time that her father, King George VI, addressed Britons 75 years ago.

Unlike Britain, Victory Day is a traditional public holiday in France, but it was clearly far more sombre this year with the country under a strict coronavirus lockdown. There were no flybys, no parades.

President Emmanuel Macron led a small ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe. He laid a wreath and relit the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, atop a deserted Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris.

Although V-E Day is a very different occasion in Germany, it's considered a day of liberation, too.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other top officials laid wreaths at the memorial to victims of war and violence in Berlin, standing in silence as a trumpet played on an empty Unter den Linden boulevard.

"The corona pandemic is forcing us to commemorate alone," President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said. He recalled that, on May 8, 1945, "the Germans were really alone" and "morally ruined".

"We had made an enemy of the whole world," he said in a televised address, adding that 75 years later "we are not alone".

