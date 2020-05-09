Venezuela seeks extradition of US suspect

5370537724001

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab says his office has requested the detention and extradition of US military veteran Jordan Goudreau and two Venezuelans accused of involvement in a failed armed incursion earlier this week.

Saab said Goudreau and the two opposition Venezuelan politicians, Miami-based political strategist Juan Rendon and exiled lawmaker Sergio Vergara, had been charged for involvement in the "design financing, and execution" of the plan to invade and overthrow socialist President Nicolas Maduro.