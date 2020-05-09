World

Venezuela seeks extradition of US suspect

Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab says his office has requested the detention and extradition of US military veteran Jordan Goudreau and two Venezuelans accused of involvement in a failed armed incursion earlier this week.

Saab said Goudreau and the two opposition Venezuelan politicians, Miami-based political strategist Juan Rendon and exiled lawmaker Sergio Vergara, had been charged for involvement in the "design financing, and execution" of the plan to invade and overthrow socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Goudreau, chief executive of Florida-based security company Silvercorp USA, has claimed responsibility for the plan, which left eight people dead and more than a dozen in custody, including two US citizens accompanying the dissident Venezuelan security forces.

Rendon has said that while he negotiated an agreement with Silvercorp late last year, he cut ties with Goudreau in November and that Goudreau went forward with the failed operation on his own.

