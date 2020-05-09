French virus daily death toll rises again

5370537724001

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France has risen by 243 to 26,230, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in intensive care units - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - fell by 93 or 3 per cent to 2868, well below half the peak of 7148 seen on April 8.