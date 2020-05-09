US ‘has nothing to do’ with Venezuela plot

5370537724001

President Donald Trump has again said the US government was not behind a bungled incursion into Venezuela this week, allegedly to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

"I know nothing about it. I think the government has nothing to do with it at all, and I have to find out what happened," Trump said. "If we ever did anything with Venezuela, it wouldn't be that way. It would be slightly different. It would be called an invasion."