US Justice Dept drops General Flynn case

The US Justice Department is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI's Trump-Russia investigation.

The action was a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn himself admitted as much, pleading guilty before later asking to withdraw the plea, and he became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 political campaign.

Thursday's action was swiftly embraced by Trump, who has relentlessly tweeted about the "outrageous" case and last week pronounced Flynn "exonerated".

It could also newly energise Trump supporters who have taken up the retired Army lieutenant-general as a cause.

But it will also add to Democratic complaints that Attorney-General William Barr is excessively loyal to the president, and could be a distraction for a Justice Department that for months has sought to focus on crimes arising from the coronavirus.

After the Flynn announcement, Trump declared that his former aide had been "an innocent man" all along.

He accused Obama administration officials of targeting Flynn and said, "I hope that a big price is going to be paid."

At one point he went further, saying of the effort investigating Flynn: "It's treason. It's treason".

In court documents filed Thursday, the Justice Department said that after reviewing newly disclosed information and other materials, it agreed with Flynn's lawyers that his interview with the FBI should never have taken place because he had not had inappropriate contacts with Russians.

The interview, the department said, was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis."

The department's action comes amid an internal review into the handling of the case and an aggressive effort by Flynn's lawyers to challenge the basis for the prosecution.

The lawyers cited newly disclosed FBI emails and notes last week to allege that Flynn was improperly trapped into lying when agents interviewed him at the White House days after Trump's inauguration.

Though none of the documents appeared to undercut the central allegation that Flynn had lied to the FBI, Trump last week pronounced him "exonerated".