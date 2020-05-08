World

Qantas announces new US, UK flights

By AAP Newswire

Qantas planes - AAP

1 of 1

Australians hoping to fly home during the coronavirus pandemic have been given new options with Qantas announcing limited flights to Melbourne from Los Angeles and London.

It also opens the potential for pets to be flown back to Australia.

Previous special Qantas and Virgin Australia flights organised during the pandemic flew from LA to Brisbane.

Brisbane does not have the facilities to quarantine pets, forcing Australians planning to fly home during the pandemic to leave their pets in the US or opt not to return to Australia.

Under Australia's strict border rules cats and dogs must arrive directly into Melbourne Airport and be quarantined at a facility at Mickleham, near Melbourne.

The Australian government has requested owners of pets planning to fly back to Australia on one of the new Melbourne flights to contact Qantas and their chosen pet carriers to check on animal transportation.

Comment is being sought from Qantas.

Airlines have severely cut back flights during the pandemic.

Qantas' new limited Los Angeles to Melbourne flights are scheduled for May 16, 23 and 30 and June 6.

United Airlines is flying daily from San Francisco to Sydney.

The new Qantas London-Melbourne flights are on May 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 and June 3 and 5.

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Selected activities such as laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12 in Singapore as the country reduces coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Russian virus cases rise by record amount

Russia’s coronavirus death rate has slowed but it has recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed cases.

AAP Newswire