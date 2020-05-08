World

New India gas leak prompts evacuation

By AAP Newswire

Site of a toxic gas leakage in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh state - AAP

1 of 1

Toxic gas has begun leaking again from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India's Visakhapatnam, an official says, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak from the site on the previous day.

"The situation is tense," district fire officer N Surendra Anand told Reuters early on Friday, adding people in a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were being moved out.

Hours earlier, authorities had said that the situation was under control at the plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam, where a leak early on Thursday sickened hundreds of people.

The factory is operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker LG Chem Ltd.

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Selected activities such as laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12 in Singapore as the country reduces coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire
World

Russian virus cases rise by record amount

Russia’s coronavirus death rate has slowed but it has recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed cases.

AAP Newswire