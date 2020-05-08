New India gas leak prompts evacuation

5370537724001

Toxic gas has begun leaking again from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India's Visakhapatnam, an official says, triggering a wider evacuation after at least 11 people were killed following a leak from the site on the previous day.

"The situation is tense," district fire officer N Surendra Anand told Reuters early on Friday, adding people in a 5-kilometre radius of the factory were being moved out.