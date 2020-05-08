World

Putin calls Trump, Macron ahead of VE day

By AAP Newswire

Helicopters fly over Red square in a Victory Day parade rehearsal - AAP

Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Germany's surrender at end of World War II in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin has called US President Donald Trump and French head of state Emmanuel Macron.

"This anniversary is a common good for our countries," the Kremlin in Moscow said in a statement on Thursday after the call with Macron.

The heads of state exchanged congratulations and wished the veterans health and well-being. Putin particularly recalled the performance of French pilots who fought with the Red Army.

Macron originally planned to go to Moscow for a major victory parade on May 9. Trump was also invited but had previously cancelled. The celebration was eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the UK, the United States and the Soviet Union, France was one of the victorious powers involved in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

In Germany and other western European countries, the end of the war is commemorated on May 8, while Russia and the other ex-Soviet republics celebrate on May 9.

Macron had expressed the friendship and gratitude of the French people to the Russians on the telephone, the Elysee Palace said.

In view of the coronavirus crisis, it is "more necessary than ever" to build peace and stability in the world, his office added.

The president emphasised that dialogue between France and Russia must be on the agenda to maintain constant trust and security.

With the experience of co-operation between countries, current problems could be solved, the statement from Moscow said. "In this tradition, Russia and the US can achieve a lot together, even with current problems."

