French ex-president 'harassed' reporter

By AAP Newswire

Valery Giscard d'Estaing

A German reporter has came forward with an allegation of sexual harassment against former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

Ann-Kathrin Stracke, a reporter for the German broadcaster WDR, told DPA that he groped her buttocks multiple times after an interview she conducted with him in Paris in December 2018.

"I've thought about going public with it for a long time," she said. The situation was "extremely degrading, extremely belittling".

Stracke has made a criminal complaint with French authorities.

Giscard d'Estaing's lawyer told DPA on Thursday that his client has no knowledge of a sexual harassment complaint made by a German journalist.

Jean-Marc Fedida said Giscard d'Estaing has no recollection of the events described by Stracke and does not know anything about the legal complaint.

He said Giscard d'Estaing himself will not comment on the accusations at this time but said the former French head of state considers the whole thing to be a "particularly undignified and hurtful media attack".

The newspapers Le Monde and Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the former head of state can neither remember the situation nor the interview.

Le Monde quoted his office manager Oliver Revol as saying: "If what he (Giscard) is accused of is true, he would of course be upset, but he doesn't remember anything."

Giscard d'Estaing, who is 94, was president of France from 1974 to 1981.

