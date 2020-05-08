World

France virus death toll just below 26,000

By AAP Newswire

Worker installs French flags at entrance of the National Assembly - AAP

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has risen by 178 or 0.7 per cent to 25,987, the lowest rate of increase in four days.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said earlier on Thursday that France would start lifting its almost two-months old lockdown from Monday.

The Health Ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 186 or 5.9 per cent to 2961, a total below the 3000 threshold for the first time since March 25.

The number of people in ICU - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - is now well below half the peak of 7148 seen on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 23,208 from 23,983, continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall and down almost 30 per cent from an April 14 peak of 32,292.

