Canada to boost wages of essential workers

By AAP Newswire

Justin Trudeau - AAP

Canada and the 10 provinces have agreed to increase pay for essential workers such as those working in seniors' residences, where many coronavirus cases have occurred, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.

"Workers are risking their health to provide us with essential care and services, and we need to make sure that they are paid properly for the work they do every day," he told a daily briefing.

Ottawa will contribute C$3 billion ($A3.2 billion), representing 75 per cent of the total cost of the increased wages, the government said in a statement. Trudeau earlier told reporters the amount was C$4 billion.

The provinces will be responsible for determining who is essential and how much they receive, he added.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Canada rose by about 4.0 per cent to 4280 on Thursday from 4111 a day earlier, the public health agency said, further evidence that the outbreak has peaked.

The number of positive diagnoses edged up to 63,895 from 62,458.

