Italy virus death toll falls, cases stable

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 274 against 369 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections declined marginally to 1401 from 1444 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 29,958, the agency said, the third highest in the world after the United States and Britain.