Big stone turtle unearthed at Angkor site

Cambodian archaeologists have unearthed a large centuries-old statue of a turtle in an excavation at the famous Angkor temple complex in the country's northwest.

The 56-by-93 centimetre carved stone turtle believed to date from the 10th century was discovered on Wednesday during digging at what was the site of a small temple that had been built on Srah Srang, one of Angkor's several reservoirs.