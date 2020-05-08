World

Big stone turtle unearthed at Angkor site

By AAP Newswire

Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap - AAP

Cambodian archaeologists have unearthed a large centuries-old statue of a turtle in an excavation at the famous Angkor temple complex in the country's northwest.

The 56-by-93 centimetre carved stone turtle believed to date from the 10th century was discovered on Wednesday during digging at what was the site of a small temple that had been built on Srah Srang, one of Angkor's several reservoirs.

Researchers pinpointed where the temple had been and workers drained water off to enable the dig, which began on March 16, said Mao Sokny, head of the excavation team of the Apsara Authority, a government agency that oversees the Angkor archaeological site.

The bottom half of the turtle remained buried on Thursday while preparations were being made to lift it out without damaging it.

Angkor was strongly influenced by Hindu culture, and as a result, when a temple or other important structure was built, sacred objects would often be buried in the ground underneath as a gesture to ensure safety and good fortune.

In several Asian cultures, turtles are seen as symbols of longevity and prosperity.

The dig also discovered some other rare artifacts, including two metal tridents and a carved head of a naga, a mythical creature.

