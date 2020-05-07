World

New Zealand jumps on board Taiwan WHO push

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters - AAP

1 of 1

After much equivocation and despite criticism from China, New Zealand has signed up to a push championed by the United States and Australia to return Taiwan to the World Health Organisation.

On Thursday, Foreign Minster Winston Peters called Taiwan the "standout world success story on COVID-19".

"Our position is to join a number of countries in seeking to get them put back on the WHO as an observer, when they were in 2016," he said.

"They have got something to teach the rest of the world, and every country including China must surely want to know the secret of the success."

Taiwan was one of the first places to close borders to China during the early stages of the pandemic, enacting a plan that has kept the population of 24 million to just 439 cases and six deaths.

However, Taiwan's involvement in the WHO is fiercely political, becoming the latest proxy in the geopolitical fight between the United States and China.

In recent weeks, American President Donald Trump reversed earlier praise of China's handling of COVID-19 to lead calls for an investigation into the virus' origins and for the return of Taiwan to the WHO.

Allies Australia and Canada are among supporters of the USA's position, but until this week New Zealand had declined to offer full-throated support.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sidestepped questions on the issue, saying on Tuesday she had been too busy on the local response to consider the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, China's Ambassador in Wellington, Wu Xi, published a letter on the Embassy's website in an attempt to curtail Kiwi support.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is a part of China," Ms Wu said.

"The world is at a critical stage in fighting against the pandemic.

"However, the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan region has been making reckless political manouevres and trying to hype up Taiwan's participation in the WHO and the World Health Assembly.

"Their real intention is to seek 'independence' by making use of the pandemic. We are firmly opposed to that."

Mr Peters, the leader of minority coalition partner NZ First, said in a further statement it should not be seen as a "political or geo-strategic decision".

"New Zealand has a mature relationship with China that brings considerable benefit to both our peoples," he said.

"This decision is entirely consistent with our one-China policy, which remains firm. Our decision is not about politics, it is about global public health, which impacts the health of New Zealanders."

Mr Peters said previous discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave him confidence there would be no pushback to New Zealand's decision.

"My response to the Chinese Ambassador is to listen to her master, Wang Yi, back in Beijing," he said.

"I trust him and I trust their administration to keep their word."

Latest articles

News

June completion for second stage of Dookie-Cosgrove trail

Excavation work has started on stage two of the Dookie-Cosgrove Rail Trail with hopes of an end-of-June completion date. It will start from the CWA Gardens and continue along until Conway Rd, Dookie for about 3.2 km. Dookie and District...

James Bennett
News

Where are they now? Shepparton’s Anthony ‘Buddha’ McGurgan

Ever wonder what Anthony ‘Buddha’ McGurgan is up to these days? He is not riding his bike off insanely high diving boards anymore, if that was your first thought. But he still carries that same twinkle in his eye that suggests he would...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Kicking cancer to the kerb not once but three times

People wanting to participate in the ‘virtual’ run can register at www. mothersdayclassic. com. au

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Selected activities such as laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12 in Singapore as the country reduces coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire