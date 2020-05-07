World

Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

By AAP Newswire

People affected by an Indian factory gas leak are rushed to hospital. - AAP

1 of 1

A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India has killed at least nine people, with more than 300 rushed to hospital and hundreds more evacuated from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state says.

The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

Swarupa Rani, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam told Reuters that at least nine people had died and between 300 and 400 were hospitalised.

Another 1500 people had been evacuated, mostly from a neighbouring village.

Areas within an approximately 3km radius of the plant were vulnerable, the municipal corporation said in a tweet.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders and ambulances at the spot.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials from the federal home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority, who were monitoring the crisis.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said in a tweet.

The LG Polymers plant makes polystyrene products, according to a company website, which are used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products such as make-up.

The raw material, styrene, is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas when burnt.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

Thursday's incident evoked memories of a gas leak at a factory of US chemical firm Union Carbide that killed thousands in the central Indian city of Bhopal in 1984.

Latest articles

World

Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

A gas leak at an Indian polystyrene plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.

AAP Newswire
World

Pompeo continues COVID-19 attack on China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China could have prevented the deaths of “hundreds of thousands” of people around the world by being more transparent.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump defends decision not to wear mask

US President Donald Trump says he had been told it wasn’t necessary for him to cover his face during a factory tour.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Parts of world reopen as virus toll rises

The COVID-19 toll continues to rise but parts of the world are slowly reopening to start the job of reviving economies that have been shattered by the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern whacks corrupt Boochani case claim

Almost six months after Behrouz Boochani landed in New Zealand, the opposition is demanding answers on whether the refugee is in the country legally.

AAP Newswire
World

Russian virus cases rise by record amount

Russia’s coronavirus death rate has slowed but it has recorded its highest daily rise in confirmed cases.

AAP Newswire