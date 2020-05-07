Gas leak at Indian factory kills nine

A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India has killed at least nine people, with more than 300 rushed to hospital and hundreds more evacuated from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state says.

The commissioner of the Visakhapatnam city corporation said styrene leaked from the plant during the early hours of the morning, when families in the surrounding villages were asleep.

"Hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues," Srijana Gummalla, Commissioner, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation said on Twitter.

Swarupa Rani, an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Visakhapatnam told Reuters that at least nine people had died and between 300 and 400 were hospitalised.

Another 1500 people had been evacuated, mostly from a neighbouring village.

Areas within an approximately 3km radius of the plant were vulnerable, the municipal corporation said in a tweet.

Images posted on Twitter showed emergency services including police officers, fire tenders and ambulances at the spot.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to officials from the federal home ministry and the National Disaster Management Authority, who were monitoring the crisis.

"I pray for everyone's safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam," Modi said in a tweet.

The LG Polymers plant makes polystyrene products, according to a company website, which are used in manufacturing electric fan blades, cups and cutlery and containers for cosmetic products such as make-up.

The raw material, styrene, is highly flammable and releases a poisonous gas when burnt.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

Thursday's incident evoked memories of a gas leak at a factory of US chemical firm Union Carbide that killed thousands in the central Indian city of Bhopal in 1984.