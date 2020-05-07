Former Iraqi spy chief approved as new PM

World
Former Iraqi spy chief approved as new PMBy AAP Newswire
Iraq's former spy chief has been sworn in as the country's next prime minister by lawmakers after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of 255 lawmakers attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of Cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq's premier and ending five months of a leadership void.
Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises.
His appointment comes amid falling oil revenues that will likely prompt unpopular austerity measures, a rising daily tally of coronavirus cases and pending US-Iraq ties.
"This government came as a response to the social, economic and political crises our country is facing," al-Kadhimi said during the session, addressing lawmakers.
"It is a government that will provide solutions, not add to the crises."
Iraq's parliament later a majority of ministers presented by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock.
Kadhimi's picks for interior, defence, finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, lawmakers said.
Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.