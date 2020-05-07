World

Former Iraqi spy chief approved as new PM

By AAP Newswire

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iraq's former spy chief has been sworn in as the country's next prime minister by lawmakers after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of 255 lawmakers attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of Cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq's premier and ending five months of a leadership void.

Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises.

His appointment comes amid falling oil revenues that will likely prompt unpopular austerity measures, a rising daily tally of coronavirus cases and pending US-Iraq ties.

"This government came as a response to the social, economic and political crises our country is facing," al-Kadhimi said during the session, addressing lawmakers.

"It is a government that will provide solutions, not add to the crises."

Iraq's parliament later a majority of ministers presented by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, ushering in a new government after months of deadlock.

Kadhimi's picks for interior, defence, finance, electricity and other key portfolios passed during a parliament vote on the cabinet, lawmakers said.

Several ministerial candidates were rejected, however, meaning Kadhimi will begin his term without a full government.

