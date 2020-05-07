Israeli court paves way for govt formation

Israel's highest court has rejected petitions against another term for right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a coalition agreement, paving the way for the formation of a government.

The coalition agreement between Netanyahu's Likud party and Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White alliance is legally problematic, the judgement said.

However, there is currently no reason for the court to interfere.

Following criticism from the Supreme Court, Likud and Blue and White had previously changed parts of their coalition agreement.

Civil rights activists had rejected Netanyahu's agreement with Gantz after the election on March 2, which provides for a rotation in the office of prime minister, as illegal.

On Sunday, the court in Jerusalem also discussed petitions demanding that Netanyahu should not become the head of government again as he faces charges of corruption.

The prosecutor general accuses Netanyahu of fraud and breach of trust, as well as bribery, and the trial is set to begin on May 24.

The head of government has rejected all allegations.

Parliament must nominate a member of parliament to form a government by a deadline on Thursday at midnight. Israel would have had to vote for the fourth time since April 2019 had the court ruled against Netanyahu's further term.