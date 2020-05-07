World

Germany eases rules, keeps fallback clause

By AAP Newswire

German officials have cleared the way for restaurants, hotels and remaining stores to reopen in the coming weeks but also put in place a requirement for regions to reimpose restrictions if coronavirus infections rebound.

Germany, which began shutting down public life in mid-March, has recorded a sharp fall in the number of new cases in recent weeks.

It started loosening restrictions more than two weeks ago, when small shops were allowed to reopen. Other facilities, including hairdressers and zoos, have followed.

"We have a very, very good development of the figures for new infections, and that makes it possible for us to take further steps," Chancellor Angela Merkel said after consulting with the governors of Germany's 16 states.

German politicians have faced mounting pressure from businesses demanding a return to normality. But Merkel made clear there will be conditions attached to the latest decision, and that officials and citizens alike will need to act responsibly.

Regional authorities will have to draw up a plan to reimpose measures for any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within a week.

Those restrictions could be applied only to a facility such as a nursing home, if the outbreak is concentrated there, or to the whole area. The aim is to avoid reimposing a country-wide shutdown, Merkel said.

"We must take care that things don't slip out of our hands, and I have a good feeling because we agreed on this emergency mechanism today," she said.

"We are not just saying what we are opening, but also that if something happens locally we won't wait until it has spread through the whole republic."

Under Germany's federal system, states are responsible for imposing and loosening lockdown measures. That has led to significant regional variations.

Large stores can now reopen everywhere. States will decide "in their own responsibility" on the step-by-step reopening of restaurants, which have been closed for all but take-outs, and hotels, which haven't been allowed to welcome tourists since March.

Restaurants and hotels are the "most critical" sector for health reasons, Merkel said. With hotels reopening, "there will of course be more travel through the republic ... we will have to watch this process very, very closely."

