French virus death toll nears 26,000

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has increased by 278 or 1.1 per cent to 25,809, just 8 fewer than Spain, which had its own virus toll rise by 204 or 0.8 per cent to 25,817.

The French health ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 283 or 8.3 per cent to 3147 in the biggest daily fall in four continuous weeks of declines.