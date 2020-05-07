World

French virus death toll nears 26,000

By AAP Newswire

Bike shop in Paris - AAP

1 of 1

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France has increased by 278 or 1.1 per cent to 25,809, just 8 fewer than Spain, which had its own virus toll rise by 204 or 0.8 per cent to 25,817.

The French health ministry said in a statement the number of people in intensive care units fell by 283 or 8.3 per cent to 3147 in the biggest daily fall in four continuous weeks of declines.

The number of people in ICU - a key measure of a health system's ability to deal with the epidemic - is now well below half the peak of 7148 recorded on April 8.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus also fell again to 23,983 from 25,775, also continuing an uninterrupted three-week fall.

