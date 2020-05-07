World

EU seeks WHO lessons learnt review: draft

By AAP Newswire

The European Union is backing calls for a timely review of the international response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organisation's performance, according to the draft of a resolution for ministers to debate at the WHO.

European diplomats said the United States and China have taken part in negotiations on the EU resolution but gave no details of their input.

A Chinese spokesman confirmed Beijing officials had been involved but US officials declined comment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has defended the UN agency against fierce criticism by US President Donald Trump but has promised a review of its performance after the pandemic eases, including by its independent oversight body.

An initial draft of the EU resolution, to be debated by WHO health ministers meeting virtually on May 18-19 at the World Health Assembly, includes wording on "commending the WHO leadership" but calls for "an evaluation... at the earliest appropriate moment on lessons learnt from the international health response to COVID-19".

The draft, seen by Reuters, says the evaluation should address the long-term consequences on health and "gaps in pandemic preparedness" and reminds the 194 WHO member states they must report outbreaks of disease in a "timely manner".

"Negotiations have begun. The Americans, Chinese and Europeans are taking part, almost everyone is. It's a very good sign that everyone is engaged," a European diplomat said.

