Italy daily death toll and new cases rise

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 369 against just 236 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says, while the daily tally of new infections also rose, increasing by 1444 against 1075 on the prior day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 29,684 the agency said, the third highest in the world after the United States and Britain. The number of confirmed cases amounts to 214,457.