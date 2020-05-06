World

Iran’s Rouhani warns US on arms embargo

By AAP Newswire

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani warns US over arms sales. - AAP

1 of 1

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has threatened a "crushing response" if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.

Under Iran's deal with world powers to accept limits to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions, a UN weapons embargo is due to expire in October.

The United States, which exited the deal in 2018, says it wants to extend the embargo.

In a speech on Wednesday, Rouhani repeated Iran's longstanding criticism of Washington's decision to exit the nuclear deal, which he called a "stupid mistake".

"If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions," said Rouhani, a pragmatist whose rhetoric towards the United States is frequently more measured than that of some officials.

"Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended," Rouhani added.

Iran has gradually rolled back its commitments under the accord in response to the US decision to quit, but says it wants the agreement to remain in place. It has criticised European parties to the deal for failing to salvage the pact by shielding its economy from US sanctions.

"Iran's nuclear steps are reversible if other parties to the deal fulfil their obligations and preserve Tehran's interests under the pact," Rouhani said.

Latest articles

Education

GSSC students enjoy free internet and laptops as part of Australian-first project

In the lead-up to Term 2, Greater Shepparton Secondary College Year 12 student Lauren Millar was not sure how she was going to learn remotely without internet or a computer at home. But she was given a lifeline. Her family was chosen to be part of...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education department takes Stop Shepparton’s New Super School member to VCAT

A member of the group Stop Shepparton’s New Super School has been ordered to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by the Department of Education, in a dispute over a Freedom of Information request.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Kialla West students head back to school

When the bell rang to start term two, schools throughout the Goulburn Valley were unusually quiet. Roll call was swift at Kialla West Primary School, with only five students on campus for the first day of term, 12 on Thursday and eight signed up for...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

Aid agencies urge NZ to help poor nations

Forecasts that COVID-19 could plunge hundreds of millions of people into poverty have prompted aid agencies to launch an appeal to the New Zealand government.

AAP Newswire
World

New father Johnson holds cabinet meeting

Amid questions about his government’s handling of COVID-19, new father Boris Johnson will chair his first UK cabinet meeting after recovering from the virus.

AAP Newswire