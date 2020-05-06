World

US states open up, virus infections rising

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak New York - AAP

1 of 1

Take the New York metropolitan area's progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the US is moving in the wrong direction.

The known infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found onTuesday.

New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials warn the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths - perhaps tens of thousands - as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

"Make no mistakes: This virus is still circulating in our community, perhaps even more now than in previous weeks" said Linda Ochs, director of the Health Department in Shawnee County, Kansas.

The densely packed New York metropolitan area, consisting of about 20 million people across a region that encompasses the city's northern suburbs, Long Island and northern New Jersey, has been the hardest-hit corner of the country, accounting for at least one-third of the nation's 70,000 deaths.

When the still locked-down area is included, new infections in the US appear to be declining, according to the AP analysis. It found that the five-day rolling average for new cases has decreased from 9.3 per 100,000 people three weeks ago on April 13 to 8.6 on Monday.

But subtracting the New York area from the analysis changes the story. Without it, the rate of new cases in the US increased over the same period from 6.2 per 100,000 people to 7.5.

While the daily number of new deaths in the New York area has declined markedly in recent weeks, it has essentially plateaued in the rest of the US

Without greater New York, the rolling five-day average for new deaths per 500,000 people dropped slightly from 1.86 on April 20 to 1.82 on Monday.

Latest articles

Soccer

No break for Matildas for five years: Kerr

Sam Kerr says the Olympics postponement means rather than having a break in 2021, the Matildas are set to face four consecutive years of major tournaments.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide United yet to hunt for new coach

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite has received plenty of early interest from potential candidates to become the next coach of the A-League club.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla boss let me go drinking: Nasri

Former France soccer international Samir Nasri has told fans of his extraordinary relationship with his then manager at Sevilla who allowed him to go drinking.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

Aid agencies urge NZ to help poor nations

Forecasts that COVID-19 could plunge hundreds of millions of people into poverty have prompted aid agencies to launch an appeal to the New Zealand government.

AAP Newswire
World

New father Johnson holds cabinet meeting

Amid questions about his government’s handling of COVID-19, new father Boris Johnson will chair his first UK cabinet meeting after recovering from the virus.

AAP Newswire