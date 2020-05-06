US states open up, virus infections rising

Take the New York metropolitan area's progress against the coronavirus out of the equation and the numbers show the rest of the US is moving in the wrong direction.

The known infection rate rising even as states move to lift their lockdowns, an Associated Press analysis found onTuesday.

New confirmed infections per day in the US exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Public health officials warn the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths - perhaps tens of thousands - as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.

"Make no mistakes: This virus is still circulating in our community, perhaps even more now than in previous weeks" said Linda Ochs, director of the Health Department in Shawnee County, Kansas.

The densely packed New York metropolitan area, consisting of about 20 million people across a region that encompasses the city's northern suburbs, Long Island and northern New Jersey, has been the hardest-hit corner of the country, accounting for at least one-third of the nation's 70,000 deaths.

When the still locked-down area is included, new infections in the US appear to be declining, according to the AP analysis. It found that the five-day rolling average for new cases has decreased from 9.3 per 100,000 people three weeks ago on April 13 to 8.6 on Monday.

But subtracting the New York area from the analysis changes the story. Without it, the rate of new cases in the US increased over the same period from 6.2 per 100,000 people to 7.5.

While the daily number of new deaths in the New York area has declined markedly in recent weeks, it has essentially plateaued in the rest of the US

Without greater New York, the rolling five-day average for new deaths per 500,000 people dropped slightly from 1.86 on April 20 to 1.82 on Monday.