Childbirth, welfare woes under NZ lockdown

New Zealand prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has admitted failings in her government's health response to COVID-19 after a string of heartbreaking stories were aired in a parliamentary committee.

On Wednesday, officials revealed the country's 21st death and two more cases - bringing to an end a two-day streak without fresh cases.

The latest death, of a woman aged in her 60s, was yet another case linked to the deadly cluster at Christchurch rest home Rosewood, responsible for more than half of New Zealand's deaths.

Further suffering was revealed in a harrowing session of the parliament's epidemic response committee, the primary vehicle to review actions during the lockdown.

One mother-to-be learned of her miscarriage alone, while her husband, unable to enter hospital for her screening, was left in the car park.

Jennifer Rouse, 66, endured the ignominy of learning she had breast cancer over the phone, and needed to pay $15,000 for surgery that would normally be free.

Rebekah Burgess, 39, said she "felt like an animal" after the birth of her first child last month.

"Shortly after Trinity was ripped out of me, my partner was also ripped away," the Wellington woman said.

"At the most vulnerable time in my life, bleeding and sobbing, I was wheeled into the post-natal ward and there I received substandard care.

"I asked for help from the midwife with feeding and she said there would be no midwife to help me at home, and I would need to do it myself.

"I don't know how may times I cried in the hospital.

"I am still angry and I feel like I never want to see another midwife again, or set foot inside a hospital."

Kiwis have offered broad support to New Zealand's lockdown but have struggled with some of the more heart-wrenching repercussions of the strict measures.

At the height of the pandemic, a number of those to die from the virus were denied a final visit from their families, even if they were wearing PPE and not symptomatic.

Hard-hearted health officials have also denied visitation rights to New Zealanders flying home to see loved ones with COVID-19.

Of 24 "compassionate exemption" applications made to bypass the mandatory isolation regime to see sick relatives, none were granted.

A number of those relatives subsequently died.

Ms Ardern admitted she struggled to hear of the treatment of many Kiwis suffering through the pandemic.

"Ultimately we've had to make decisions to try and protect people's health," she said.

"But we have never discounted the impact that's having on people's lives.

"Some of the stories I've heard today don't fit with out expectations ... No one should birth alone.

"These are very traumatic events that have been made more traumatic by the fact they've happened during a global pandemic.

"Our duty of care is to reduce that burden (and) there are cases where it doesn't sound like we've done that.

"We have to go back and learn from that."