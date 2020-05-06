UK has Europe’s highest virus death toll

World

The UK has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the new coronavirus in Europe.

Weekly figures from Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) added more than 7000 deaths in England and Wales in the week to April 24, raising the total for the UK to 32,313.

Only the US, with a population nearly five times greater, has suffered more confirmed fatalities from the virus than Britain, according to the data so far.

Tuesday's figures are based on death certificate mentions of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including suspected cases.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 250,000 worldwide.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was too early to compare different countries' responses to the pandemic.

"I don't think we'll get a real verdict on how countries have done until the pandemic is over, and particularly until we've got international comprehensive data on all-cause mortality," he told reporters.

Opposition politicians said the figures proved the government had been too slow to provide enough protective equipment to hospitals and introduce mass testing.

"I'd be amazed if, when we look back, we don't think 'yep we could have done something differently there'," the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said in response to lawmakers' questions on testing.

Responding to the ONS figures, a Downing Street spokesman pointed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent comments that Britain had passed the peak of the disease but remained in a "dangerous phase".

He also cited the advice of England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty: "Different countries are recording different things in relation to deaths."

Italy and Spain, the next worst-hit European countries, have smaller populations than Britain, further complicating comparisons.

Oxford University professor of evidence-based medicine Carl Heneghan cautioned against unhelpful comparisons but said serious questions remained.

"Putting a graph out with the United States at the top and UK second is not helpful, but once you start to break it down by looking at the population we should be seriously asking questions about what's different," he said.

"Why are six countries disproportionately affected?" Heneghan added, referring to a list dominated by Europe.

The daily cumulative death toll published by Britain's government, which unlike the ONS figures records deaths only for confirmed coronavirus cases, rose on Tuesday to 29,427 - exceeding Italy's own daily toll for the first time.

