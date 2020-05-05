World

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3000 jobs

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of planes at Heathrow Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

British airline Virgin Atlantic plans to cut 3150 jobs and move its flying program from London Gatwick to Heathrow airport as it counts the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has virtually brought airports around the globe to a standstill, leaving airlines taking drastic steps to make savings.

British Airways said last week it could cut as many as 12,000 jobs, over a quarter of its total.

Virgin Atlantic chief executive Shai Weiss said the pandemic was the most devastating event in the airline's history.

"To safeguard our future and emerge a sustainably profitable business, now is the time for further action to reduce our costs, preserve cash and to protect as many jobs as possible," Weiss said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It is crucial that we return to profitability in 2021. This will mean taking steps to reshape and resize Virgin Atlantic in line with demand."

Virgin Atlantic said it continued to explore all available options to get extra funding through talks with the government and other stakeholders about possible support for the airline.

The British Airline Pilots Association said it was a terrible blow for the industry, and urged the government to stop "prevaricating" and help the aviation sector.

"Government should call a moratorium on job losses in aviation and lead a planned recovery," BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man faces court over alleged attempted murder

A Shepparton man has faced court over an alleged attempted murder that occurred earlier this year. It is understood the man, 40, was arrested by Shepparton police on January 28 and subsequently charged in relation to the alleged incident. Police...

Liz Mellino
News

Teenager refused bail after assault at Shepparton Bottle-O

A Shepparton teenager has been denied bail after allegedly assaulting a security guard working at the Bottle-O Warehouse in Shepparton earlier this year.

Liz Mellino
News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

Media name Russian official in MH17 probe

BBC, Russia’s The Insider and Dutch-based news outlet Bellingcat report that FSB Colonel General Andrey Ivanovich Burlaka is connected to the downing of MH17.

AAP Newswire
World

Aid agencies urge NZ to help poor nations

Forecasts that COVID-19 could plunge hundreds of millions of people into poverty have prompted aid agencies to launch an appeal to the New Zealand government.

AAP Newswire