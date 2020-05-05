World

Another zero day for NZ in COVID-19 fight

By AAP Newswire

Australia and New Zealand are looking at resuming trans-Tasman travel. - AAP

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has lauded New Zealanders for their commitment to lockdown after a second straight day without a new case of COVID-19.

"Achieving zero cases two days in a row is the result of New Zealanders demonstrating commitment and discipline to our goal," she said, before urging Kiwis to maintain their social distancing measures.

"We know the virus can have a long tail and other cases can pop up ... so don't do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point."

On Tuesday, Ms Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison formalised a process for a trans-Tasman travel arrangement that has been mooted for weeks.

Australia and New Zealand plan to resume regular travel arrangements "as soon as it is safe to do so" according to a joint statement issued after Ms Ardern's appearance at Australia's national cabinet.

Her appearance was the first time a Kiwi leader has attended a meeting of state premiers since World War II.

