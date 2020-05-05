World

Trump OK if Aust wins virus vaccine race

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump speaks at a virtual town hall meeting - AAP

US President Donald Trump is "very confident" there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year and he is OK if Australia or another nation beats the US to the breakthrough.

Trump said American and Australian scientists were working together on a vaccine.

"I just want to get a vaccine that works," he told a televised Fox News virtual town hall meeting on Sunday.

"I really don't care if it's another country.

"I'll take my hat off to them.

"We have to come up with a vaccine.

"We're working with other countries.

"We're working with Australia, we're working with the UK."

Trump said it would usually take two to 10 years for a vaccine to be created but, after discussions with the heads of pharmaceutical companies, he expects a COVID-19 vaccine to be ready by the end of this year.

Work on the vaccine is "so far ahead of any vaccine ever in history", he said.

"We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year - by the end of the year," Mr Trump said.

