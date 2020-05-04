World

Germany eases further virus restrictions

By AAP Newswire

Hairdressers have reopened in Germany as the virus lockdown eases. - AAP

1 of 1

Germans have been allowed to get a haircut for the first time in more than six weeks and a growing number of children returned to school as a downward trend in coronavirus infections was met by further easing of restrictions.

According to a dpa tally based on the latest regional data, Germany has now confirmed more than 163,400 coronavirus cases, compared to more than 162,700 cases the day before.

An additional 68 virus-related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to at least 6728.

Monday's recorded daily increases were notably low, which might be down to a lag in reporting during the weekend.

Nevertheless, restrictions on public life introduced across Germany in mid-March appeared to be yielding success.

The country's so called reproduction rate - which measures the number of people an infected individual passes the virus on to - has remained below one in recent weeks.

Experts say this means the exponential spread of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19, has been halted for the time being.

The latest report from the government's Robert Koch Institute for disease control put Germany's reproduction rate at 0.74. The institute says that around 132,700 people have now recovered from the virus.

The good news came as hairdressers reopened across the country on Monday under strict hygiene conditions and hundreds of thousands of students returned to school, with several states allowing classes for pupils who have to prepare for exams.

Wearing a mask on public transport and in shops is now mandatory across Germany.

Latest articles

Finance

RBA forecasts to overshadow rate decision

The RBA is tipped to leave the cash rate on hold but its forecasts for the economy during the coronavirus crisis should prove more interesting.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Westpac to end support for coal by 2030

Westpac will end its financing for thermal coal by 2030, leaving ANZ as the only major bank not to set an exit date for its support of the industry.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Job ads plunge 53% in April: ANZ

Job advertisement slid by a record 53 per cent in April following business closures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire