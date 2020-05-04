Sth Korea blames North for border gunfire

5370537724001

South Korea has protested to North Korea over the exchange of gunfire inside their heavily fortified border which it says the North had started.

South Korea said several bullets fired from North Korea hit one of its frontline guard posts on Sunday before South Korean troops fired 20 rounds of warning shots in response. It was the first shooting inside the demilitarised zone in about two-and-a-half years, but there were no known casualties on either side, according to South Korean defence officials.