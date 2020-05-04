Sth Korea blames North for border gunfire

World
Sth Korea blames North for border gunfireBy AAP Newswire
South Korea has protested to North Korea over the exchange of gunfire inside their heavily fortified border which it says the North had started.
South Korea said several bullets fired from North Korea hit one of its frontline guard posts on Sunday before South Korean troops fired 20 rounds of warning shots in response. It was the first shooting inside the demilitarised zone in about two-and-a-half years, but there were no known casualties on either side, according to South Korean defence officials.
Defence Ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo told reporters on Monday that South Korea sent a message of strong protest and urged North Korea to explain the shooting and avoid similar incidents. Choi said North Korea hadn't responded to the message.
The 248km-long demilitarised zone bisects the Korean Peninsula and is guarded by mines, barbed wire fences and troops on both sides. It was formed as a buffer after the end of the Korean War and is jointly overseen by North Korea and the American-led UN Command.
The Command said in a statement on Monday that it was investigating if there was a violation of an armistice which ended the Korean War. South Korean military spokesman Kim Joon Rak declined to comment on the Command investigation.
The gunfire exchange happened two days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made a public appearance which ended a three-week absence, prompting intense speculation about his health. It also came amid deadlocked US diplomatic efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.
South Korea's military said on Sunday a preliminary analysis showed North Korea's firing was probably not a calculated provocation. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said it was believed North Korea's firing was not intentional.
Some observers doubted it was accidental and said North Korea might plan more provocation to try to wrest diplomatic concessions.