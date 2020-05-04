World

China has COVID-19 questions to answer: UK

By AAP Newswire

Ben Wallace - AAP

1 of 1

Britain's defence minister says China has questions to answer over the information it had shared about the coronavirus outbreak but a post mortem examination over its role should come later, Britain's defence minister said.

Asked on Monday by LBC radio if China had questions to answer over how quickly it made the world aware of the extent of the crisis, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I think it does."

"The time for the post mortem on this is after we've all got it under control and have come through it and our economies are back to normal.

"China needs to be open and transparent about what it learnt, its shortcomings but also its successes," he said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute US intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

"There is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," Pompeo told ABC's "This Week", referring to the virus that emerged late last year in China and had killed about 240,000 people around the world, including more than 67,000 in the United States.

Pompeo then briefly contradicted a statement issued last Thursday by the top US spy agency that said the virus did not appear to be man-made or genetically modified.

China has repeatedly denied covering up any details about the coronavirus outbreak.

China's ambassador to London last month said the United States should not seek to bully the People's Republic in a manner reminiscent of the 19th century European colonial war.

Latest articles

News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Elder leaves incredible human legacy

By Katrina Mohamed On April 27, 2020, my hero and inspiration, my grandmother Phyllis Therese Appo, passed from this life into glory. She celebrated her 93rd birthday only seven days prior. We believe she was the oldest Gooreng Gooreng Elder and is...

John Lewis
News

Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier. It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire