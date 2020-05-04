World

Casualties in Taliban Afghan bomb attack

By AAP Newswire

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for an attack at a military centre in southern Helmand province in Afghanistan where at least 150 members of Afghan army and intelligence wing had been stationed.

The bombing occurred on Sunday night, government officials and Taliban said.

"Dozens of members belonging to the enemy forces have been killed and wounded in the attack," said Qari Yousuf Ahmedi, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist group in a statement.

The defence ministry confirmed the blast, and said one member of the army was injured.

Afghan forces in the past two months have suffered heavy casualties across the country. The violence poses an immediate threat to a fragile peace deal between the United States and the Taliban, signed in February, as the Afghan military is forced to fight an emboldened Taliban with less American support.

An intelligence officer who survived the attack at the military centre told Reuters that militants detonated a truck bomb near the facility for National Directorate of Security (NDS) and army forces.

The officer said he helped to pull out at least 18 bodies from the blast site.

In a separate incident, police in south eastern Paktika province said at least 20 people were injured on Sunday evening when Taliban fighters threw a hand grenade into a mosque in Khayerkot district.

The US recorded an increase in Taliban attacks against Afghan forces in March after signing a peace deal with the insurgent group, a government watchdog office said last week in a report, contrary to hopes the peace deal would lead to less violence in the war-torn country.

