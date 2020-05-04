No new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

New Zealand is cautiously celebrating a day without new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the peak of the pandemic.

On Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced the promising result, the first day without a fresh case since March 16.

Just four Kiwis currently require hospital treatment for the virus, with none in intensive care.

New Zealand's COVID-19 death toll stands at 20, with 1137 confirmed nationwide cases.

The announcement will sharpen local hopes for a reduction of the country's lockdown to allow for more recreation, travel, and the return of retail business.

In the words of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand "went hard and went early" to contain the virus with savage societal restrictions.

She said Kiwis could "take heart" from the result but she was not about to hasten a move out of the country's 'level three' lockdown.

"Stay the course," she said.

"We cannot afford to squander the good work to date when our end goal is so close and within reach."

The Cabinet will meet next Monday to decide on whether to move to 'level two', which would see Kiwis allowed to gather in small groups, return to bars, gyms and workplaces.

Before then, Ms Ardern will spend some of her morning on Tuesday with Australia's national cabinet.

On invitation from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, she will discuss coronavirus-related issues with state and territory leaders.

Australia and New Zealand have taken slightly different approaches to reducing the spread of COVID-19 but have enjoyed similar success.

It's expected the meeting will advance early discussions on a "trans-Tasman bubble" that would see the relaxation of border restrictions between the two countries and allies.

Ms Ardern steadfastly won't put a timeframe around that possibility, only saying it wouldn't be possible in the "very, very near short term".

"We need to make sure that we're locking in the gains that all New Zealanders have helped us to to achieve ... to make sure we can do that safely and well," she said.

"The fact that we're even in a position as countries to have this conversation is a huge advantage to both of us."

University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker hailed the zero-case milestone.

"It is impossible not to be moved by this achievement for Aotearoa-New Zealand," he said.

"New Zealand needs (now) to consider all of the additional measures that could safeguard the country as we plan a move into alert level two.

"These measures include the introduction and high uptake of a contact tracing app or card, 'mass-masking' in enclosed public places, and a strong emphasis on measures to protect vulnerable populations in hospitals and rest homes."