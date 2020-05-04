World

Vaccine ‘available by year’s end’: Trump

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump says a vaccine for COVID-19 will be available by the end of the year.

Trump also said his government was putting its "full power and might" behind remdesivir, a drug that has shown early promise as a treatment for the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trump commented on Sunday night during a televised town hall sponsored by Fox News Channel.

Trump sat inside the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC and fielded questions from two Fox hosts, as well as from people who submitted questions over Fox's social media platforms.

Trump responded to a Nebraska man who recovered from COVID-19 by saying: "We think we are going to have a vaccine by the end of this year."

He also said his administration was pushing hard for remdesivir.

