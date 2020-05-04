Corruption claim in Boochani NZ asylum bid

New Zealand's opposition is suggesting corruption within the country's depoliticised immigration system while questioning the government over the whereabouts of acclaimed author Behrouz Boochani.

Mr Boochani travelled to New Zealand in November, ending a marathon stay in Australia's offshore detention regime by accepting an invitation for a speaking engagement in Christchurch.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) granted the refugee a one-month visitor visa.

After arriving, Mr Boochani then reportedly applied for asylum and is understood to still be in New Zealand awaiting a decision on that application.

New Zealand law prohibits INZ or government ministers from speaking about asylum bids, or even whether an application exists.

On Monday, opposition Immigration spokesman Stuart Smith suggested Mr Boochani was only let into New Zealand because he had "political friends in New Zealand in the Green party and the Labour party".

"I deeply suspect there was interference from further up the ladder or influence because of Boochani's political connections," he told Radio NZ.

The Labour and Green parties have been contacted for comment.

Mr Smith pointed to an interview last year when Mr Boochani pledged not to return to Papua New Guinea as evidence Mr Boochani falsified his original visa application.

"If (INZ) do their job properly his (asylum) application would fail on the grounds that he filled out a visa incorrectly when he came," he said.

"On the face of it, he should not have been allowed in."

Citing legal constraints, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declined to comment on Mr Boochani's case.

"By law I am not able to comment. These are questions that only he himself can answer," she said.

"Generally of course we have an expectation that people, when they are in New Zealand, they are here legally and Immigration takes action if they are not."

Human rights organisations lauded Mr Boochani's departure from Papua New Guinea back in November.

The 36-year-old conducted a number of speaking engagements, including the sold-out Word Christchurch event which sponsored his trip, in New Zealand prior to the expiry of his visitor visa.

His visit was supported by Amnesty International, which has not responded to requests for comment.

Mr Boochani told AAP last year he experienced "exactly the opposite of what I experienced on Manus Island", where he was incarcerated for four years after attempting to seek asylum in Australia.

"In Manus I experienced violence. Cruelty. Humiliation," he said.

"In New Zealand I'm welcomed by people. I've experienced kindness.

"Many people have stopped in the the streets and they they to show their kindness."