World

Israel court hears objections to Netanyahu

By AAP Newswire

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv - AAP

1 of 1

Israel's Supreme Court has convened to debate whether indicted lawmakers may form a government, as Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to hold on to the office of prime minister despite criminal charges against him.

The judges on Sunday heard petitions filed by pro-democracy and anti-corruption advocates as well as opposition politicians against a unity coalition deal agreed between Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.

In a highly unusual move, the session was being broadcast live on the Supreme Court's website, and on television and radio. Also exceptional was the size of the panel: 11 out of the Supreme Court's 15 judges were taking part.

The petitioners are demanding that the judges intervene and stop the indicted Netanyahu from heading the coalition for its first 18 months under a rotation agreement with Gantz.

On Saturday several thousand Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against Netanyahu's new coalition deal.

The court's session is due to continue on Monday.

Netanyahu, of the right-wing Likud party, and Gantz, of the centrist Blue and White alliance, agreed on April 20 to bury the hatchet and form an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has held an unprecedented three elections in under a year - the last on March 2 - all of which ended with no clear winner.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, is set to go on trial for alleged corruption in late May.

Since entering politics over a year ago, Gantz had vowed not to serve in any government with Netanyahu because of the corruption charges.

But the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Blue and White leader to break his vow.

Latest articles

Other sport

Virus ‘an amazing opportunity’: Langer

Justin Langer is keen to see how his players have coped during the virus shutdown and says COVID-19 presents a great opportunity to rebuild grade cricket.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Roy: England ‘on edge’ over T20 World Cup

England’s Jason Roy says uncertainties over the T20 World Cup taking place in Australia in October have left his teammates ‘on edge’.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England in talks to shuffle Windies series

This year’s three-Test tour between England and West Indies could be rescheduled with respective captains Joe Root and Jason Holder involved in discussions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

German virus cases no longer in decline

Germany has suffered a setback in its fight against coronavirus with the number of new cases reported daily no longer in decline.

AAP Newswire
World

Figures reveal pain of world’s lockdowns

The fear of new waves of coronavirus infections has tempered hopes that struggling economies can return to normal, as data reveals the extent of the damage.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

‘I think we’ve done a great job,‘ President Donald Trump said as he conceded the US could see up to 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire