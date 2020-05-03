Israel court hears objections to Netanyahu

Israel's Supreme Court has convened to debate whether indicted lawmakers may form a government, as Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to hold on to the office of prime minister despite criminal charges against him.

The judges on Sunday heard petitions filed by pro-democracy and anti-corruption advocates as well as opposition politicians against a unity coalition deal agreed between Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.

In a highly unusual move, the session was being broadcast live on the Supreme Court's website, and on television and radio. Also exceptional was the size of the panel: 11 out of the Supreme Court's 15 judges were taking part.

The petitioners are demanding that the judges intervene and stop the indicted Netanyahu from heading the coalition for its first 18 months under a rotation agreement with Gantz.

On Saturday several thousand Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv to demonstrate against Netanyahu's new coalition deal.

The court's session is due to continue on Monday.

Netanyahu, of the right-wing Likud party, and Gantz, of the centrist Blue and White alliance, agreed on April 20 to bury the hatchet and form an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Israel has held an unprecedented three elections in under a year - the last on March 2 - all of which ended with no clear winner.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier, is set to go on trial for alleged corruption in late May.

Since entering politics over a year ago, Gantz had vowed not to serve in any government with Netanyahu because of the corruption charges.

But the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Blue and White leader to break his vow.