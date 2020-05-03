World

Celebrities call for unity amid pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Oprah Winfrey - AAP

Actors and musicians have joined former US presidents in a call for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Their messages were both universal and personal as the Call To Unite livestream, a 24-hour event, stretched into its second day.

Former US president Bill Clinton and Oprah Winfrey were among those who participated on Friday night.

Quincy Jones, Jennifer Garner, Common, Maria Shriver, Questlove and Yo-Yo Ma were also participating in the event.

Eva Longoria cited the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as she urged people to "be the change you want to see in the world".

"We're in a moment where we have a chance to reset and start anew," she said.

LeAnn Rimes sang There Will Be A Better Day.

On Friday evening, Winfrey said she keeps updated with coronavirus news, but has often focused her attention more on positive "acts of valour".

Former president George W Bush encouraged finding ways to "be present" in the lives of others to ease their anxiety.

Clinton delivered the message that "we can get through this together".

Sean Combs said the pandemic was giving humanity a chance to unite.

"We don't have to wait until the pandemic is over," he said.

"This can come true right now."

He urged people to "give someone an extra mask, check on an elderly neighbour".

