Canada bans assault-style weapons

By AAP Newswire

Justin Trudeau - AAP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an immediate ban on the use and trade of assault-style weapons in Canada.

Trudeau cited numerous mass shootings in the country, including the killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia April 18 and 19.

He announced the ban of more than 1500 models and variants of assault-style firearms, including two weapons used by the gunman as well as the AR-15 and other weapons that have been used in a number of mass shootings in the United States

"Canadians need more than thoughts and prayers," Trudeau said on Friday.

The cabinet order doesn't forbid owning any of the weapons and their variants but it does ban the use and trade in them.

He said the order has a two-year amnesty period for current owners, and there will be a compensation program that will require a bill passed in parliament.

In the meantime, they can be exported, returned to manufacturers and transported only to deactivate them or get rid of them. In certain limited circumstances, they can be used for hunting.

"You do not need an AR-15 to take down a deer," Trudeau said. "So, effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade, assault weapons in this country."

