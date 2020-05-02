Italy’s tally of daily virus deaths dips

5370537724001

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy have climbed by 269, down from 285 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency says while the daily tally of new infections stood at 1965 against 1872 a day earlier.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 28,236, the agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.