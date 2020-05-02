World

Afghan rivals agree ‘tentative agreement’

By AAP Newswire

Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani - AAP



A key rival to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says months of efforts to resolve the country's political crisis have ended in a "tentative agreement".

In a series of tweets Abdullah Abdullah, a former chief executive of the country who challenged the results of elections last year, said that they had made progress in negotiations and "reached a tentative agreement on a range of principles".

The prominent politician, however, did not disclose details of the agreement, saying work was underway to finalise it.

Ghani has previously suggested that Abdullah take the lead in the Afghan peace process with Taliban militants with a role of vice-president, and bring some of his political allies into the cabinet.

The Afghan election commission in December announced that Ghani had won the September 28 election with more than 50 per cent of the votes. Abdullah was announced as runner-up with more than 39 per cent.

Abdullah rejected the results and demanded that about 300,000 votes be discounted, starting a political power struggle that led to both leaders being sworn in as president on the same day.

