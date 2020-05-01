Japan ponders virus emergency extension

Japan will formally decide as early as Monday whether to extend its nationwide state of emergency, public broadcaster NHK reports, as experts say current containment policies should be kept in place until the number of new infections fall further.

The nationwide state of emergency is set to expire on May 6 but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned citizens on Thursday to prepare for a "drawn-out battle" against the virus.

The government plans to extend the emergency for about a month, sources have told Reuters.

Some countries are restarting business activity after closures and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the virus, even as Japan has seen far fewer infections and deaths than hotspots in the United States and Europe.

The outbreak and slowdown in business activities is already darkening the outlook for the world's third-biggest economy, sparking calls for more spending even after parliament approved an extra budget to fund a multi-trillion-yen stimulus package.

The Japanese government has called for vigilance during the long Golden Week holiday - usually a peak travel period - that runs through May 6, calling on people to stay home and reduce contact with others.

At Friday's meeting, the experts said it was desirable for Japan to keep its coronavirus containment policies until the number of new infections fell to a certain unspecified level, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.

The experts also said some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them.

The government will make a formal decision on the state of emergency as soon as Monday after convening a meeting of experts on the virus, NHK said on Friday.

Abe declared the emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and several other prefectures after a jump in infections and later extended it nationwide.

Japan has had more than 14,000 confirmed virus cases and 436 deaths, according to an NHK tally.