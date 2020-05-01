World

Joe Biden to break silence on allegations

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden. - AAP

Presumptive Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden is set to personally address a former Senate aide's accusation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 - a claim that his campaign has denied.

Biden is scheduled to be interviewed about the matter on the MSNBC program "Morning Joe", the cable TV network said on Twitter on Thursday.

His campaign has said the incident never occurred but he has remained silent about it.

The interview plan comes after some fellow Democrats urged the former Vice President, 77, to directly respond to the accusation.

A California woman named Tara Reade, who worked as a staff assistant in Biden's US Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, has accused Biden in media interviews of pinning her against a wall in 1993, reaching under her skirt and pushing his fingers inside her.

Biden is set to challenge Republican President Donald Trump, 73, in the November 3 US election.

Trump has been accused by more than a dozen women of sexual assault and misconduct over the years, allegations he and his aides have denied.

"I think he should respond," Trump said of Biden at a media briefing on Thursday.

"It could be false accusations. I know all about false accusations."

Several news outlets that have published Reade's account, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, have interviewed a friend who said Reade told her about the alleged assault at the time.

